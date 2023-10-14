Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perficient were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Perficient by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,788 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.