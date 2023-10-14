Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $539,000 Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

HCCI opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

