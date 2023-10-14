Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $552,000 Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SJW Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE SJW opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

