Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $555,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,086.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

