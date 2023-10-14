Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $564,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in News were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in News by 459.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 0.5 %

NWSA stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

