Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Banner by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Trading Down 2.3 %

BANR opened at $43.17 on Friday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

