Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $92,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

