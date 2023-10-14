Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $575,000 Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $92,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.74 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

