Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $584,000 Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $194.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

