Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 617,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 75.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

