Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $607,000 Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after buying an additional 194,110 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 161.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.43.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

