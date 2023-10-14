Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,556.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,571.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,556.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $914.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.96%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

