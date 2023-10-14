Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,732 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.