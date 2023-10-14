Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roku were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Roku by 980.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $1,629,896. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.