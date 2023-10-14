Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP opened at $43.24 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
