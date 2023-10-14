Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,643 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and have sold 64,728 shares valued at $3,170,419. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

