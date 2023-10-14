Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 896 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The RMR Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1,636.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $280.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

