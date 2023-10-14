Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,048 shares of company stock worth $4,224,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 23.6 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.91 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVMD

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.