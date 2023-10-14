Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

