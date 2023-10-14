Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,497 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

