Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,870 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Repligen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Repligen by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,221,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,665,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Repligen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $152.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.54. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $212.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Repligen Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
