Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,988 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Renasant were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,074,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

