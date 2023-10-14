Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,654 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

