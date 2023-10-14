Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,601 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

