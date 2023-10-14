Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,019 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SSP opened at $5.07 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $428.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.92.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

