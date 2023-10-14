Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 539 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kemper were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of KMPR opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Kemper’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.67%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

