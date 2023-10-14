Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,256 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after acquiring an additional 151,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.74%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

