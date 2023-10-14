Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,616 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adeia were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $147,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,779,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.14%.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.