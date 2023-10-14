Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 744 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

