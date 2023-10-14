Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $556,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

