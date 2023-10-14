Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,328 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

