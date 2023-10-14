Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

