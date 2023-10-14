The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

