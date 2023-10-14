Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 184.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $914.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.25. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

