Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $21.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOST. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Toast has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,904 shares of company stock worth $12,463,960. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

