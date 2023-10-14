Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

