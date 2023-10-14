Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,012,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $375.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H. Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

