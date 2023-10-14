UBS Group Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $96.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.49% from the stock’s current price.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1,261.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in MasTec by 107.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

