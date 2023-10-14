United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,117 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.72 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

