V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE VVX opened at $52.81 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.