Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 51,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 153,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Ventas Stock Up 1.6 %

VTR stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 228.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 947.37%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

