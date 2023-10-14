Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $112.04 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.