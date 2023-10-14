Verum Partners LLC Buys Shares of 538 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.45.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.