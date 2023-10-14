Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $181.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average is $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.98 and a 12-month high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

