Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $287.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

NYSE:V opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

