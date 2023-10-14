W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 209.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.9% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

