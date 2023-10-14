Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

