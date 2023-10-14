William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Read Our Latest Report on HashiCorp
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.7 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $309,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.