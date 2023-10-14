William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.21. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $309,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.