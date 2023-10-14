Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xperi were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Xperi Stock Performance

Xperi stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.94 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 150.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

