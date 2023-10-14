Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

XPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,110.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and sold 30,944 shares worth $617,019. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 122.7% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

